Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): On the 64th death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar paid tributes to the leader at Chaitya Bhoomi here in Mumbai.

They also released a booklet on the life of Ambedkar on the Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

"On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries paid homage to the architect of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar at Chaitya Bhoomi," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders paid respect to Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

