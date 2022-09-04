"It is most unfortunate that he passed away just within two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. I pay my homage to the departed business leader and convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.

Police said there were four people including a woman in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to a hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.

"The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also condoled the death of Mistry.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss... My heartfelt tribute," said CM Shinde.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed condolences on Mistry's death.

"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace," tweeted Gadkari.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

