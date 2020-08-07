Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 testing laboratory was digitally inaugurated by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyar in Mumbai's Miya Bhayandar on Thursday, a statement from the governor's office said.

"The testing facility has been set up in the molecular laboratory of the Bhaktivedanta Hospital and will cater to people from the Miya Bhayandar, Vasai and Palghar districts," Ajay Sankhe, Director and CEO of Bhaktivedanta Hospital was quoted in the statement.

"Congratulating the Bhaktivedanta Hospital for providing healthcare to society, the Governor asked the hospital to give 'motherly affection to patients and set an example of 'selfless service, as the Chairman, Hrishikesh Mafatlal has always done, while providing services to the people with love and compassion. " the statement said.

Mayor of Miya Bhayandar Jyotsana Hasnale, Member of Legislative Assembly Gita Jain, doctors, staff and social workers attached to the hospital attended the digital inauguration.

Maharashtra's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,46,268 positive cases, including 3,05,521 recoveries and 16,476 deaths. (ANI)

