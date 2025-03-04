Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Dhananjay Munde, as recommended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier today, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation, which Fadnavis accepted and forwarded to the Governor for further action.

In a post on X, Munde mentioned that he has submitted his resignation as state minister due to health concerns and medical advice "as well".

"My firm demand from the very first day has been that the accused in the brutal murder of the late Santosh Deshmukh from Massajog in Beed district should receive the harshest possible punishment. Seeing the photos that came up yesterday has deeply pained my heart," he said.

"The investigation of this case has been completed, and the chargesheet has been filed in the court. Additionally, a judicial inquiry has also been proposed. Recalling my sense of discernment and considering that my health has not been well for the past few days, the doctors have advised me to undergo treatment for the next few days. Therefore, for medical reasons as well, I have submitted my resignation from my ministerial position in the cabinet to the Chief Minister," the NCP MLA added on X.

Speaking on Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat said that there could be other reasons behind it.

"There can be some other reasons behind his resignation. But action has been taken into the Beed incident, accused has been nabbed and a chargesheet has also been filed before court. Whosover's name comes out in a Police inquiry, they will be made an accused. But as far as I know, Dhananjay Munde's name is not in the chargehseet...," said Sanjay Shirsat.

Reacting to Dhanajay Munde's resignation as Maharashtra Minister, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said, "What is the reason? Dhananjay Munde cites health reasons, but Ajit Pawar says his resignation was on moral grounds."

Reacting to the claims of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde that Shiv Sena UBT MLAs are in touch with him, Uddhav Thackeray said that he should save his MLAs.

"The way their condition is bad in the current government, he should save his MLAs," Thackeray said.

Speaking on the resignation Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has tendered his resignation today. I have accepted the resignation and sent it to the Governor for further course of action."

According to sources, CM Fadnavis had asked Munde to step down from his post.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the resignation of Dhananjay Munde as Maharashtra Minister is not enough and that the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government should be dismissed, claiming that the law and order has deteriorated in the state over the past few years.

Addressing mediapersons here, Thackeray said, "Mere resignation is not enough. This government should be dismissed. In the past two and a half, three years, law and order in Maharashtra has deteriorated. Sometimes a woman is raped ... what kind of law and order and system is this? If no action is taken and the government is not dismissed, then who would like to invest in Maharashtra? Neither women nor men are safe in this State. This is a matter of all residents of the State and not just one person."

The development follows after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January this year in a Rs 2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder case of Beed district sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. (ANI)

