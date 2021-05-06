Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid rising coronavirus cases and the consequent strain on the health system, the Maharashtra government approved 100 per cent recruitment in the health department, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

He said with the approval of 100 per cent recruitment, 16,000 posts in groups A and B and 12,000 posts in the Group C and D category of the health department will now be filled. He added that 16,000 posts of category A and B will be filled within a week.

"The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is increasing day by day At the same time, predictions of a third wave require more manpower for patient care. At present, 50 per cent recruitment related to patient care was approved. However, in view of the growing number of corona patients, a demand was made at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday to approve 100 per cent recruitment. While approving it, the decision to appoint at the level of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister was approved," Tope said.

"With the approval of 100 per cent recruitment, 12,000 posts in Group C and D category will now be filled. The posts of nurse, technician, ward boy, driver, peon will be filled. The government will complete the process of filling a total of 16,000 posts in groups A and B within a week," he added.

The health minister further informed that category A posts of specialists will be filled through Maharashtra Public Service Commission while category B posts of Medical Officers will be filled through the Selection Board of Health Department.

"An agency will be appointed to fill the posts of C and D cadres, he added. After filling all the posts, the same definite positive effect will be felt on the patient service," said Tope.

Maharashtra is India's worst-hit state by COVID-19 with 6,43,782 active cases. As many as 72,662 people have died in Maharashtra due to Coronavirus infection. (ANI)

