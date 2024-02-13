Latur, Feb 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to allot two-acre land near Mumbai to set up an old-age home for poor theatre and backstage artists, Industries Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the function to inaugurate the 100th Akhil Bhartiya Natya Sammelan in Latur city, he said the land would be allotted through the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Ambernath area in Thane district.

"The state government stands firmly with Marathi artists and has provided funds for various initiatives of the Akhil Bhartiya Natya Parishad. The Parishad needs to organise various activities in the future to produce talented artists. A good script is necessary for a good play. Therefore, contests need to be organised in the state to find out good dramatists," Samant said.

Natya Sammelan president Jabbar Patel said many good plays are being written and performed in rural areas these days.

"Artists from rural areas need to focus on script writing and perform without the fear of language. This will lead to the production of commercial plays and the evolution of good theatre artists," he added.

