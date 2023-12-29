Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Maharashtra Government's General Administration Department on Friday issued a notice directing all the ministerial departments and the concerned officers to strictly follow the guidelines regarding the uploading of all government orders, notices, and resolutions on the government website. The direction was followed after noticing that some orders and Government resolutions are not being uploaded though it is mandatory to do so.

The notice has directed all departments and officers to follow the guidelines about uploading all government orders, notices etc. on the website without any delay so that all can access them easily. This Notice has also directed that every notice and GR must be shared with Leaders of both Houses of state legislature without fail.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion on December 30; Governor Kalraj Mishra To Administer Oath to New Ministers.

"All the Ministerial Departments have been informed through the circular under reference to ensure that copies of Government Decisions/Circulars/Notifications issued from time to time by the Ministerial Administrative Departments are duly endorsed to the Opposition Leaders of both Houses and also to take care to upload the Government Decisions/Circulars/Notifications on the website of the Government. However, it has come to the attention of the government that still the government decisions/circulars/notifications issued by many departments are not published on the government website," said the notice.

"All the Ministerial Departments are again informed to publish the Government Decisions/Circulars/Notifications issued by their Departments on the Government website without fail. Also, immediate steps should be taken to publish the Government Decisions / Circulars / Notifications on the website, so that it can be easily accessible to the general public," the notice added. (ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru: Covid JN.1 Variant Most Common in City's Wastewater, 96% Samples Test Positive; Study Reveals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)