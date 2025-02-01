Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy to frame Mahayuti leaders during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Mahayuti leaders include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and others.

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Mumbai will head the SIT team. SIT has been asked to submit its report to the government in 30 days. (ANI)

