Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state government is in talks with religious leaders and celebrities like Salman Khan to raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination.

While speaking to ANI, Tope said, "In order to get more people vaccinated, we will be getting religious leaders, celebrities to create awareness on vaccination. We are also in talks to bring onboard celebrities like Salman Khan for the awareness drive."

As many as 10,41,16,963 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra, wherein 6,98,15,228 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 113.68 Crore (1,13,68,79,685) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

