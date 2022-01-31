New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Caste asked officials from the Maharashtra government to send a report on the claims of harassment by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede after adding SC/ST atrocities Act and fixed the next hearing on the case to March 7, 2022.

Arun Halder, Vice-Chairman of NCSC said, "Today hearing took place on the Sameer Wankhede issue. The meeting was supposed to be taken by the honourable chairman, but as he is contesting legislative assembly elections from Punjab so, the responsibility of this case was given to me. We conducted the hearing. The concerned official from the Maharashtra government who was asked to come to attend the hearing didn't show up. So, the reports we asked for, they couldn't send it properly. So, we have finalised March 7 as the next date hearing.

"The biggest mistake that the Maharashtra government has made is that based on the complaint, they should have put SC/ST Atrocities Act which they did not. This is a very big mistake they have made. So, within 7 days, they will have to send the report to the commission after adding the atrocities act. Otherwise, we will take strict action," Halder said.

Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, Member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes said, 'We have given orders to resolve the flaws in the documents which Sameer Wankhede presented and the documents which were presented by the officials. The scrutiny committee of the Maharashtra government is looking for his caste identity. Whatever facts will come up, is a matter of investigation, but the main point is that officials have not proven whether or not he is from the Scheduled Caste. On today's date, he is Schedule Caste and being a person from the community, when Sameer Wankhede filed a complaint, the SC/ST act should've been put which was not added by the officials. That is why the commission has given clear orders to impose SC/ST act and within one month, the report of the scrutiny committee to be presented before the NCSC commission".(ANI)

