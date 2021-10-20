Aurangabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Coal and Railways Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that the Maharashtra government refused to lift additional coal stocks which led to power shortages in the state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, Says '350 of 900 New Air Routes Operational, 50 New Airports Open'.

"I had correspondence with the state on this," the BJP leader told reporters here.

Also Read | UPSC Launches Helpline Number To Assist Candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD Categories.

"We had written to the Maharashtra government earlier to lift additional coal. But the state refused and conveyed so through a letter. The Central government had enough stock of coal but the state didn't take it," Danve said.

Last week, state energy minister Nitin Raut had said that Maharashtra was facing a shortage of 3,500 to 4,000 MW of electricity supply and blamed "mismanagement and lack of planning" on part of Coal India for the situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)