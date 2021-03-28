Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Leader of opposition in Maharashtra assembly, BJP's Pravin Darekar on Sunday said that not only State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government also came to power by accident, adding that the state government is now running on a "slippery road".

Darekar's statement came soon after Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, severely criticised the Maharashtra government for its inability to counter-allegations levelled against Deshmukh, stating that it had inadequate 'damage control' plans.

"Not only Anil Deshmukh became a minister by accident, but the Mahavikas Aghadi government came by accident. (Sanjay) Raut said that there is a rift in the Mahavikas Aghadi government. But now the integration is underway and the government is running on a slippery road," said Darekar.

Shiv Sena, in a Saamana editorial, also pointed out that an atmosphere was being created for Deshmukh to step down from his ministerial post and destabilise the MVA government. It also criticised Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for allegedly aiding the Opposition's efforts to topple the government in the state.

Maharashtra has been witnessing political turmoil following former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations of corruption against Deshmukh. The state has also been witnessing a big spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Taking a dig at the ruling party over imposing lockdowns and restrictions in Maharashtra, Darekar said: "The government is closing everything. Will, the government give everything to the people? All restrictions are not beneficial. The government is imposing lockdown restrictions to cover up their failures."

The BJP leader also demanded immediate help for the farmers in Nashik by writing a letter to Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (ANI)

