India News | Maharashtra Govt Serves Show-cause Notices to 4 Hospitals for Flouting Norms on COVID-19 Patients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Tuesday served show-cause notices to Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Lilavati Hospital for allegedly violating government norms on admission and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"Yesterday, I visited a few hospitals to see if government rules are being implemented properly or not. I found that the implementation was not up to the mark at some places and show-cause notices have been issued," Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters after paying a surprise visit to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Hinduja Hospital has confirmed the receipt of notice from the health department and clarified its stand on the same.

"P.D Hinduja Hospital and MRC confirm receipt of a notice on June 2 from the Office of the CEO, State Health Assurance Society. This notice is addressed to various hospitals in general, based on the visit by the state health minister Rajesh Tope to these hospitals, earlier in the week during the night. Currently, we are in adherence to all the provisions laid down by the state health regulators and are in the process of replying to the notice issued suitably," hospital authorities said.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, the state has reported 72,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

