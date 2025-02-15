Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra Government has set up a seven-member committee headed by the state director general of police (DGP) to study the legal aspects for a new law against forced conversions and cases of 'love jihad".

The committee includes secretaries of the women and child welfare, minority affairs, law and judiciary, social justice and special assistance departments, and deputy secretaries of the home department.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Be Probed: Central Vigilance Commission Orders Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Concerning His Official Residence.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued late on Friday, the committee will study the prevailing situation in the state and suggest steps to tackle the complaints of "love jihad" and forced conversions.

The committee will also look at legal aspects and the laws framed in other states.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' To Be Probed Over Renovation of Lavish Bungalow', Says BJP Leader Vijender Gupta.

Accordingly, it will recommend legislation to prevent forced conversions and instances of "love jihad".

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing activists and outfits to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage.

The ruling Mahayuti had brought up the issue of "love jihad" last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)