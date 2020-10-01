Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday directed the state Home Department to immediately start the procedure to withdraw cases registered against protestors last year for opposing the felling of trees for a proposed metro car-shed at Aarey colony.

A tweet from the chief minister's office said that Thackeray has directed the state home department to begin the process of withdrawing the cases.

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray also tweeted about the decision taken at the State cabinet meeting.

I raised the issue of cases on those who protested against the tree hacking in Aarey last year, in a cabinet meeting today. I was backed by Ministers Dr Jitendra Awhad ji and Aslam Shaikh ji. The cabinet has decided to withdraw these cases. I thank Chief Minister Sir, Deputy Chief Minister Sir, Home Minister sir for support," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

He further tweeted that the protestors were standing for the future of the planet and the government can't have cases against those who stand up for the environment and forests.

"These were citizens/ protestors standing for the future of our planet. To hold them from stopping desired work was one thing but to press police charges was another. We can't have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests," he said.

He thanked all the cabinet minister of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for supporting issues related to the environment.

"I thank all the cabinet colleagues of the MVA Government for prioritising and realising the importance of sustainable development and green governance and supporting such issues," Thackeray said in another tweet. (ANI)

