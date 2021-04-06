Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Tuesday said the state government was trying to reduce the electricity tariff.

He also said that electricity bills should be based on the actual meter reading.

Raut appealed to power consumers to send their meter readings to the Mahavitaran company on their own during the pandemic and clear the pending dues.

Speaking at a meeting to discuss the electricity dues and arrears of the state power distribution company, Raut directed officials to be sensitive towards the problems of the consumers and resolve their grievances expeditiously.

The consumers can send their meter readings on the mobile application of Mahavitaran and the bill can be generated accordingly.

Raut said the attack on Mahavitaran officials who go for recovering arrears will not be tolerated.

