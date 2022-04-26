Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 26 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has reached Khar Police Station to register an FIR on Tuesday, a day after he alleged that Mumbai Police circulated a fake FIR of the April 23 assault case against him.

"Mumbai Police circulated a "FAKE FIR" of mine about 23 April Assault. I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register My FIR on 23 April. I will file complaint tomorrow 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this Criminal Conspiracy of Bogus Manipulated FIR," Somaiya has tweeted on Monday evening.

Also Read | DCGI Gives Emergency Use Authorisation To Covaxin For 6-12 Age Group.

On April 23, Somaiya alleged that the Mumbai police had refused to file a first information report (FIR) based on his complaint that he was attacked outside the Khar police station by Shiv Sena members on Saturday night.

Days ago, BJP leader and ex-MP from Mumbai, Kirit Somaiya, was attacked by alleged Shiv Sena workers. The incident took place hours before midnight when Somaiya had come to meet the Rana couple at the Khar police station.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls for New Goals, Vision to Ensure India’s Global Footprints by 2047.

Arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana's earlier call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' had angered the Sena cadres following which the couple was taken into custody. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)