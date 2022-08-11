New Delhi/Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The Income tax department has seized Rs 56 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore after it raided a Maharashtra-based business group engaged in steel and real estate, officials said Thursday.

The raids were launched last week on the business entity based in Jalna district of the state after actionable inputs of alleged tax evasion were received against it, they said.

Also Read | Bank Credit Grows 14.5% As on July 29, Shows RBI Data.

A senior official said Rs 56 crore cash and jewellery of Rs 14 crore has been seized till now.

Documents and digital data have also been seized.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)