Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Intense to very intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at places in the districts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

According to IMD, Intense to very intense spells are predicted in the districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Also Read | Goat Pox: Punjab Govt Procures 66,666 Doses of Vaccine To Protect Livestock From the Contagious Disease.

According to the data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the coastal state has received 677.5 mm of rainfall till July 31, which is 27 per cent more than its normal figures.

Earlier in July, Maharashtra reported 84 people dead and 66 others injured due to floods.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Doctor Goes for Morning Walk While Patient Bleeds to Death After Delivery at Hospital in Jalna; Booked for Negligence.

As many as 249 villages have been severely affected due to floods in the Gadchiroli district, according to disaster management officials.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the flood-affected areas and promised to extend all possible help to people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)