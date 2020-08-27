Chandrapur (Maha), Aug 26 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard here on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lavanya Dandekar, officials said.

Her father is a CISF jawan deployed at the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station.

While Lavanya was playing outside in the staff colony area, a leopard attacked and dragged her into bushes, officials said.

She was found in the forest some distance away and was brought declared dead at hospital.

The forest department has installed a cage and few camera traps to capture the leopard, said Rahul Karekar, Forest Officer of Chandrapur Range.

