Dadar (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): A level 2 fire broke out in the RA Residency tower, Dadar East area.

According to BMC officials, no injuries have been reported yet.

Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse off the fire is still on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

