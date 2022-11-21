Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday recorded 29 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,242, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,404, while the count of recoveries reached 79,86,087 after 89 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With this, Maharashtra currently has 751 active cases, he said.

At least 9,470 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,55,39,397, the official said.

A review of the data of the last two weeks (November 7-13 and November 14-20) has revealed that weekly cases have dropped from 1,037 to 773 (a decline of 25.46 per cent), he said.

With three deaths reported last week, the weekly fatality rate is at 0.39, while the positivity rate has dropped from 1.15 per cent to 0.89 per cent, the official said.

The weekly positivity rate in Akola, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna and Sangli districts is more than 2 per cent, he said.

“A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and requiring ICU care. Of the new cases detected in the week, 1.55 per cent patients have been admitted in ICUs,” the official said. As per official data, a total of 134 patients of XBB variant have been found in the state so far, of which Mumbai had 72, Pune (46), Thane (8) and Nagpur and Bhandara two each and one each in Akola, Amravati, Raigad and Kolhapur districts. The severity of the disease and the speed of transmission have not increased in these districts, the official added. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,242; fresh cases 29; death toll 1,48,404; recoveries 79,86,087; active cases 751; total tests 8,55,39,397.

