Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): A man was arrested for entering a car into the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 27, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Gangu Razak.

"Bandra Police arrested a car driver, Gangu Razak and registered a case against him under sections 188, 279 and 336 of IPC, for entering a car into Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy on July 27," police said.

The police said that the driver of the car has got bail from the court.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

