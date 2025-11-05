Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): A man-eater leopard, responsible for three deaths in Pune district's Pimparkhed village and surrounding areas in the last 20 days, was shot dead during a joint operation by the Forest Department and a rescue team, officials said.

According to a release, three people, including a 5-year-old girl, an 82-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, were killed in separate attacks since October 12, triggering massive public anger across Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon and Khed talukas.

Following the death of a 13-year-old boy, a mob torched a forest patrol vehicle and a local base camp building. Protests intensified Monday as villagers blocked the Pune-Nashik highway near Manchar for nearly 18 hours, demanding immediate action against the predator.

Forest officials said Pune Conservator of Forests Ashish Thackeray secured approval from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to neutralise the leopard. A team comprising veterinarian Dr Satvik Pathak and sharpshooters Jubin Postwala and Dr Prasad Dabholkar was deployed.

"Camera traps and thermal drones were used. The leopard was sighted about 400-500 metres from the incident site. A tranquilliser dart misfired, after which it charged at the team, prompting the sharpshooters to open fire around 10.30 pm," an official said, adding the animal was about 5-6 years old.

The leopard's carcass was shown to villagers before being sent to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for a post-mortem.

The operation was carried out with the support of local villagers under the supervision of senior forest officials. (ANI)

