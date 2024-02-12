Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): A man was arrested on Sunday over a hoax phone call to a police control room, allegedly claiming that explosives had been placed at a bank in Nagpur, officers said.

The control room of Nagpur Police received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Venkatesh Rajan, the officers said, claiming that several explosives had been planted in the Govandi area and would go off any time.

"On February 10, late at night, a person called the police control room, claiming that bombs had been planted at the Bank of Maharashtra at Deonar Colony, Govandi," an official said.

A police team was rushed to the spot on receipt of the call, the officers said, adding that they inspected the area but found nothing.

The police said further inquiry revealed that the person made the phone call under the influence of alcohol.

The call was later deemed a hoax, the officers added.

"When the police traced the caller's number and made further inquiries, it was found that the person made the call under the influence of alcohol. A case was registered in the matter and the caller was apprehended by Govandi police on February 11," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

