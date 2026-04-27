Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): A major fire erupted at a dumping ground in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting the deployment of multiple fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighting teams rushed to the spot, and efforts are ongoing to douse the flames.

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Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Namdev Chaudhary, "This morning too, a fire broke out at the dumping ground, which was extinguished. In the evening, another fire broke out. Attempts are being made to put it out", he said.

Further details are awaited as operations continue.

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On April 19, a fire broke out in a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi's Nadi Naka area, and no casualties were reported.

Bhiwandi Fire Officer Parveen More, speaking to reporters, said, "There was a fire in a factory named Akash Dyeing; the fire has been extinguished."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)