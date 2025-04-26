Visuals of the fire at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra (Photo/ANI)

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a plywood factory located in the Mani Surat Complex in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, fire officials informed on Saturday.

According to officials, they had received a call about a fire at 4:30 AM today in a 4-storey-tall factory.

After the call, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation deployed atleast four fire tenders. No casualties have been reported so far. So far, the Bhiwandi MCD has not requested additional assistance from the neighbouring MCD.

Firefighting efforts are currently underway. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

