Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday appeared in Vartak Nagar police station in connection with a case of alleged assault on a civil engineer, informed the Thane Police.

According to the police, he recorded his statement and was produced in Thane court.

Later, Awhad was released on bail with a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety, added the police. (ANI)

