Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Jaykumar Gore on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar and a YouTube channel for making allegations that he harassed a woman and allegedly sent her inappropriate photos

In the Assembly, Minister Gore stated that despite the court ordering the destruction of all relevant evidence, these individuals are still spreading some of the information and continuously attempting to defame him.

Sudhir Mungantiwar supported the motion and demanded that a decision be made on it during this session. He also stated that any information regarding the breach of privilege motions filed so far, which has not yet been presented before the House, should also be shared.

Jaykumar Gore, the minister for rural development and panchayati raj in Maharashtra had warned that he would move a breach of privilege motion against them and also file a defamation case.

The Opposition on Wednesday targeted Gore and demanded his resignation, a day after NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde's resignation.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde submitted his resignation as minister, which Fadnavis accepted and forwarded to the Governor for further action.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation of Munde, who was Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

The development follows after Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, was sent to judicial custody in January this year in a Rs 2 crore extortion case allegedly linked to the murder of Beed district's sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that it was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Dhananjay.

Speaking to media, Raut claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself called Munde and asked for his resignation. "He (Dhananjay) is fine, his health is completely okay. The Chief Minister himself called him and said that if you don't resign, I will have to dismiss you. It was the biggest mistake to administer the oath of office to Dhananjay," Raut said.

NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the Beed sarpanch's murder case, suggesting that Munde's name should be included as a co-accused in the FIR. (ANI)

