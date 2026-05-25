India News | Maharashtra Minority Commission Chief Hails CM Fadnavis's Cow Slaughter Ban Enforcement, Urges Muslim Community Cooperation

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan on Monday said the state government's measures on cow protection were a commendable step by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged the Muslim community to fully comply with the ban on cow slaughter.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "This is a very commendable step by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Previously, a particular community would come to me and complain about injustice being done to them. But under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), action will be taken against everyone involved, whether they are sellers, buyers, or slaughterers."

Also Read | 'Why Are You Using a Vibrator When You Can Use Me?': Blinkit Delivery Partner Accused of S*xual Harassment.

Khan also referred to historical and religious perspectives while addressing the issue.

"In 1948, when the Constitutional Convention was underway, ZH Lari was the first to speak out on cow protection, saying that cows should be protected in this country," he noted.

Also Read | Mumbai: Content Creator Booked for Filming Parsi Funeral Rites at Tower of Silence at Doongerwadi.

He further added that religious teachings also emphasise compliance with local laws."In Islam, too, there is a rule that you must obey the rules of the place where you live. Cow slaughter is banned in Maharashtra, so all members of the Muslim community must abide by it."

Emphasising religious harmony and civic duty, Khan added, "Our sacrifice should be such that it doesn't cause any inconvenience to anyone else. The government has issued instructions to all collectors, officials, and the NMC commissioner. Slaughterhouse has been allocated to perform the sacrifice. We must cooperate with the administration and the police."

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the first time against offences related to cow smuggling, illegal cattle transportation and illegal slaughterhouses, asserting that the move would withstand legal scrutiny.

Speaking on the state government's action against illegal cattle trade and slaughterhouses, Fadnavis said, "For the first time, we have implemented the MCOCA law, and I believe it will be completely justified in court. If anyone does this, MCOCA will be invoked against them." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)