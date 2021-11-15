Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 1,127 kg consignment of drugs in Nanded district, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday.

"Mumbai NCB seized 1,127 kgs consignment this morning in Nanded district. It was being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. Two people intercepted, they will be produced before the court. This consignment was booked for Jalgaon district but was intercepted and seized in Nanded. A probe is on," Wankhede said while speaking to media persons here today.

Also Read | Gurugram Shooting: Sarpanch's Family Protests Over Police Inaction Against Assailants.

He added said that more details will be divulged after further investigation into the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)