Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): In the wake of the ultimatum by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday said that Central government should make rules regarding loudspeakers at the national level.

He along with Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray held a presser after the all-party meeting called by the MVA government on Monday to discuss the law and order situation in the state which was skipped by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Walse-Patil said, "Central government should make rules regarding loudspeakers at the national level, then the problem arising in the states will not take place."

He said that the all party meeting discussed that delegation of all-party parties should meet the Centre.

He also mentioned that it is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order, if anyone violates the law, then the police will take strict action against them.

Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray was also present at the meeting. He said that the issue of noise pollution is not related to any party or religion, alleging that some party is trying to make it an issue for political gains.

"The meeting was held over noise pollution norms and law and order situation in the state. This is not only a matter of a temple or a mosque but of all the places wherever there are loudspeakers, " Thackeray said.

Thackeray further said that the meeting decided to raise the issue with the Centre.

The meeting was chaired by Home Minister Walse-Patil and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Sahyadri Guest House.

On the behalf of Shiv Sena, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab attended the meeting whereas Textile Minister Aslam Shaikh and MLA Nana Patole represented Congress.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray did not attend the meeting. On behalf of MNS, Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai attended the meeting.

Nandgaonkar said that Thackeray did not attend the meeting as he was busy with some appointments.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra chief minister Udhav Thackeray were also not present at the meeting. (ANI)

