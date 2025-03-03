Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): One of the accused in the alleged molestation case involving the daughter of Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, has multiple criminal cases registered against him, Jalgaon police said on Sunday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Muktainagar, Krishnat Pingale, said that seven people have been booked in connection with the incident, with one already taken into custody. One of them has four prior cases registered against him.

Also Read | Haryana Municipal Body Elections 2025: 46.5% Voter Turnout Recorded in Civic Polls.

"On February 28, some girls went near the 'Jhula' during the Yatra. At that time, Aniket Bhui, Piyush More, Soham Kodi, Anuj Patil, Chetan Bhui, Sachin Palve, and Kiran Madi stalked and molested them. An FIR has been registered, and three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. One of them, Aniket Bhui, already has four cases registered against him, while the others have no prior criminal records," SDPO Pingale told ANI.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kothali village during a religious procession. The accused allegedly stalked and molested at least three to four girls. "On February 28, 2025, a yatra (procession) was taken out at Kothali village. The accused, who were part of the event, allegedly stalked and molested three to four girls," SDPO Pingale said in a video statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Infant Dies During Police Raid in Alwar; Family Registers Complaint Against 2 Policemen.

Following the incident, MoS Raksha Khadse lodged a complaint with the Jalgaon police, leading the police to invoke sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act against seven individuals. One of the accused has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI after lodging the complaint, Khadse, a BJP leader, said the accused not only harassed her daughter and her friends but also misbehaved with a police officer and even recorded videos of the incident.

"My daughter and her friends went to the Maha Shivratri fair, where some people molested them. They also misbehaved with the police guard. They had the audacity to molest and record videos even in the presence of a police guard. This is unacceptable, and that is why I have lodged a complaint," she said.

The minister also urged other victims to come forward and file complaints, alleging that several women have already approached her with similar experiences.

"There may be many other mothers suffering from similar incidents. They should go to the police station and file complaints," Khadse said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned the incident, alleging that members of a political party were involved. He assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"There are officials from a party who have done such a thing, it is a cheap act. The police have registered a case, and some have already been made. Such harassment in public places is wrong; they cannot be forgiven, and strict action will be taken against them," CM Fadnavis said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)