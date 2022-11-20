Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Over 40 vehicles were severely damaged in a tragic road accident that occurred in Pune on Sunday evening, officials said.

The accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

"A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

