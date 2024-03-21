Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): In a crackdown against drug peddlers and manufacturers, Maharashtra Police have arrested five Nigerians under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and seized around 170 grams of MD.

According to the police, 11 other Nigerians were also detained, who were found staying here illegally.

"An action was taken a couple of weeks back where we had seized approximately 1,800 kgs of contraband. In furtherance of that investigation, an operation was carried out at various locations today (March 20) by the Pune Crime Branch. We have seized around 170 grams of MD from five different locations. Five Nigerians have been arrested, and action under the NDPS Act is being taken. During that operation, we also detained around 11 Nigerians who were found to be staying here (in Pune) without valid documents. We have initiated the process of deportation after assessing each of those cases individually," city CP Amitesh Kumar told ANI.

He also emphasized that this exercise against drugs and everyone involved in the drug trafficking should be dealt with very firmly.

Earlier on March 19, Mumbai Customs Zone-I incinerated 31.948 Kgs of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, etc., valued at Rs 265 crores.

"Mumbai Customs Zone-I remains steadfast in its commitment to strict law enforcement against drug trafficking. Today, 31.948 kg of NDPS (heroin, cocaine, marijuana, etc) valued at approx 265 crores is incinerated. This is the 3rd such incineration in this financial year, 1st on July 19, 2023, of 128.47 kgs valued at approx 865 crores rupees and 2nd on December 13, 2023, of 54.85 kgs valued at approx 410 crores. Thus, a total of 215.268 kgs valued at approx 1540 crore rupees has been incinerated this financial year," Mumbai Customs said on X. (ANI)

