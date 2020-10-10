Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): As many as 127 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 24,862 in the force, according to Maharashtra police on Saturday.

A total of 2,303 active cases and 259 deaths have been reported in the state police force until Friday. Moreover, 22,300 policemen have been discharged after recovering from COVID-19 during the same period.

Also Read | EPFO May Credit 1st Installment of 8.15% Interest by Diwali, 2nd Tranche of 0.35% Likely by December.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state due to the pandemic with 2,36,947 active cases and 39,732 deaths reported until Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours as per MoHFW. (ANI)

Also Read | Madurai College Student Creates Handicraft Items from Waste Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)