Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police arrested four people and seized a large cache of swords from a vehicle near Songir village of Dhule.

"Acting on specific input, a vehicle carrying huge stock of swords was intercepted by the Songir police on the Agra-Mumbai Highway," said Pravinkumar Patil, Superintendent of Police, Dhule.

The arrests were made on Wednesday.

A total of 89 swords and 1 dagger were seized. Police said goods worth Rs 7,13,600 along with the vehicle were seized.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

