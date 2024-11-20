Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) An average voter turnout of 60.63 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in all eight districts of Marathwada region in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

At 70.46 per cent, Sillod constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district recorded the highest turnout till 5 PM, as per official data.

Voting for all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra was held from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Marathwada region accounts for 46 assembly segments spread across eight districts under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar administrative division.

Jalna district came on top with the highest 64.17 per cent voting till 5 PM in the region.

The lowest voting percentage was recorded in Nanded where 55.88 per cent of voters cast their votes, as per the figures available till 5 PM.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar is seeking another term from the Sillod constituency.

The district-wise voter turnout in Marathwada region till 5 PM is as follows: Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) 60.83 per cent, Jalna 64.17 per cent, Beed 60.62 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent, Hingoli 61.18 per cent, Osmabanad (Dharashiv) 58.22 per cent, Parbhani 62.73 per cent, and Latur 61.43 per cent.

