Nagpur, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a snack break during campaigning and relished Nagpur's famous "tarri poha".

The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition arrived at Shyamji Ramji Pohewale on Wardha Road in the evening and tried his hand at cooking the dish made out of flattened rice.

According to sources, Gandhi went to the food joint unannounced and interacted with a group of youngsters on issues of farmers, the Constitution and unemployment.

Gandhi was on a tour of Vidarbha and held public meetings at Chimur in Chandrapur and Dhamangaon railway in Amravati for the November 20 Maharashtra elections.

Earlier this week, Gandhi had a glass of sugarcane juice at a street-side outlet and interacted with local women after a campaign rally in Nanded.

