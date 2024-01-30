Mumbai, January 30: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday. In a post on X, Sanjay Raut said, "Today Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi joined Maha Vikas Aghadi." Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA's Nana Patole, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to Finalise Seat-Sharing With Prakash Ambedkar's VBA

He further said that Prakash Ambedkar will attend the next meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi on February 2. "Prakash Ambedkar will participate in the Mahavikas Aghadi next round of meetings on February 2. Vanchit will surely strengthen the anti-dictatorship struggle in the country," Raut said. "The constitution of India is in danger. We have to come together and save the Constitution," he added.

Sanjay Raut earlier this month said that the discussion to include VBA in the opposition coalition of parties, INDIA bloc happened during the alliance meeting held on January 9. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi was founded by Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar in March 2018.

