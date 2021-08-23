Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): A 48-year-old farmer, who was admitted to GT Hospital here after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance outside Mantralaya, died on Sunday during treatment, said sources.

Subhash Jadhav (48), a farmer from Pune had allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the gate of Mantralaya on Friday.

According to sources, Jadhav had come to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil in Mantralaya. But, he was not allowed to enter the Mantralaya.

Sources further said, "Some people had captured Jadhav's land in Pune. He had complained about the matter at the nearest police station. But the police station there did not take any action. Jadhav then reached Mantralaya so that his matter would be heard."

On the statement of Jadhav's son Ganesh, Marine Drive police station registered a case against eight people under sections 306 and 34 of IPC and transferred it to Manchar Police Station in Pune. (ANI)

