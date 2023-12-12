Raigarh (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Raigad Police have seized MD drugs worth Rs 325 crores in two proceedings.

Police officials conducted a raid at a pharmaceutical company named Aanchal Chemical in Khopoli, located in Raigad district on Sunday. Police arrested three persons in this case. The accused were running MD drug company in 'Aanchal Chemical' based inside India Electric Poles Manufacturing Company situated in Dheku village of Khopoli.

Apart from this, police also seized raw chemicals worth Rs 15 lakh used in making MD drug powder and machinery used in making MD worth Rs 65 lakh.

Pravin Pawar, Konkan Range IG on Monday said, "Police raided a pharmaceutical company 'Aanchal Chemical' in Khopoli, Raigad district, and seized MD drugs worth Rs 107 crores and arrested three drug smugglers. During their interrogation, police got information that drugs were hidden at some other places. Police raided that godown and seized 174 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 218 crore in the international market. So far, drugs worth Rs 325 crores have been seized in both proceedings." Raigad Police said that all three were presented in the court and the court sent them to police custody till December 14.

Raigad police further said that they suspected that the drugs found in the godown had been kept there for the last two months. The accused used to prepare fake documents and supply the drugs to different countries through Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

The police are now probing to which countries and how much consignment of drugs has been supplied by the accused and in how many places the drugs have been hidden. (ANI)

