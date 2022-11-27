Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian Railways on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to those who were grievously injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur.

According to the Railway officials, ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 is also announced to those who sustained simple injuries.

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2022: Khadi India Pavilion Registers Record Sale of Rs 12.06 Crore.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar said, "Railway announces Ex gratia Rs 1 lakh to grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries. Injured persons being given best medical treatment by shifting them to other hospitals for early recovery."

Earlier, at least four people were injured after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed.

Also Read | Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 Unlikely To Be Tabled in Winter Session of Parliament.

All were shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid.

However, no causality has been reported so far.

According to the railway officials, a part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Balharshah, Nagpur division fell down today at around 5.10 pm.

"A part of the Pre-case slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platforms 1 and 2 have fallen down at around 5.10 pm on Saturday. It is mentioned here that not the FOB has fallen down, it's a part of the pre-cast slab (a small part of the walkway)," Shivaji Sutar earlier had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)