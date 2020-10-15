Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Three persons drowned, and one went missing after being washed away by floodwater because of an overflowing canal near Daund city on Thursday, said Pune Rural Police.

The nearby areas of Daund city have been inundated because of heavy rainfall in the area, causing the canal to overflow.

Also Read | Kashmiri Woman Alleges Assault, Discrimination And Being Called ‘Terrorist’ by Landlady; DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police.

Police added that a search operation is underway to find the missing person.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued rainfall and strong wind warning in and around Maharashtra on Thursday. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Multiplexes Remain Shut Despite the Nod From the Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)