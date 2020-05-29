India News | Maharashtra Records 116 COVID-19 Deaths, Highest Single-day Toll

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): With 116 deaths reported on Friday, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day.

"As many as 2,682 more people have tested positive of coronavirus today, taking the total count in the state to 62,228. One hundred and sixteen people have succumbed to the disease today. Till now, 2,098 deaths have been reported," reads an official statement issued by the state's Health Department.

The statement further informed that 8,381 people have recovered and discharged on Friday. A total of 26,997 people have been discharged so far.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that no death due to COVID-19 was reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Friday. Till now, 70 people of the area have died due to coronavirus.

"Forty-One people have tested positive of the coronavirus today, taking the total number of positive cases in Dharavi area to 1,715," said the BMC.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus in the country stands at 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71106 recovered/migrated and 4,706 deaths. (ANI)

