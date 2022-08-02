Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,886 new coronavirus cases and five pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 80,50,171, and death toll reached 1,48,110.

On Monday, the state had recorded 830 new cases and one death. It has been seen that the number of cases drops on Mondays as fewer samples are tested over the weekend.

In 24 hours till Monday evening, 18,775 coronavirus tests were conducted, while 34,083 samples were tested in last 24 hours.

State capital Mumbai recorded 329 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Nashik district recorded 93 cases.

The municipal corporations of Thane, Vasai-Virar and the districts of Buldhana, Beed and Ahmednagar recorded one death each.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

There are 12,583 active cases in Maharashtra now.

With 2,106 patients recovering from infection since previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,89,478.

The recovery rate in the state is 98 per cent.

So far 8,32,41,227 samples have been tested in Maharashtra.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 1,886; New deaths: five; Active cases: 12,583; New tests: 34,083.

