Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra on Monday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of the coronavirus infections in the state to 81,69,199, said the health department in a bulletin.

The fatalities figure remained unchanged at 1,48,552 with zero deaths reported since the previous day. The state now has 299 active cases, it said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and zero fresh fatalities.

According to the bulletin, with 1,972 tests—1,239 at government-run laboratories, 723 at private labs and 10 through self-testing kits—conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of tests carried out across the state so far rose to 8,71,74,116.

The Mumbai circle reported nine cases, the most in the state, followed by one each from Nashik and Akola circles, while Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Latur circles did not report any fresh cases.

None of the eight circles in the state reported any fresh fatality, the health department said.

Since January 1, a total of 122 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state and 72.95 per cent of these victims were above 60 years of age, while 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

As per the bulletin, Maharashtra logged 286 new cases in the week between May 23 and May 29 compared with 488 cases in the previous week between May 16 and May 22, 2023.

Mumbai city has witnessed six new COVID-19 cases and no fresh fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 11,62,842 and the death toll to 19,772, respectively.

The number of COVID-19 patients recuperated from the pandemic so far has touched 80,20,361, with 24 patients getting recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, said the health bulletin.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.81 per cent, said the department.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 81,69,199; fresh cases: 11; death toll 1,48,552; recoveries: 80,20,361; active cases: 299; and total tests: 8,71,74,116.

