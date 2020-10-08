Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 13,395 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 14,93,884 on Thursday, while the toll rose to 39,430 after 58 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a state health department official.

A total of 15,575 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 12,12,016, he said.

With this, the state now has 2,41,986 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 2,823 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,22,784, while its toll rose to 9,296 with the death of 48 more patients, he said.

Pune city added 808 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,62,904, while 27 deaths took the toll to 3,689.

The state has so far conducted 74,04,231 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 14,93,884, new cases: 13,395, deaths: 39,430 discharged: 12,12,016, active cases: 2,41,986, people tested so far: 74,04,231.

