Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state from coronavirus after 18,317 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

The state also reported 481 deaths and 19,163 discharged patients, according to Public Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 13,84,446, including 36,662 deaths and 10,88,322 discharges. The active cases stand at 2,59,033.

With a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 62,25,764 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

