India News | Maharashtra Reports 2,940 New COVID-19 Cases, 99 Deaths on Saturday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): As many as 2,940 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra, said State Health Department on Saturday.

"With 2,940 new positive cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 65,168," read an official statement issued by the department.

Till now, 2,197 people have succumbed to the disease.

Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one death from Mumbai's Dharavi area.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the area stands at 1,733 and death toll at 71, the BMC said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases.

While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

